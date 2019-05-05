DA confident of achieving its electoral targets

With a few days before SA heads to the polls, the DA hopes to resist the squeeze from the ANC, which historically ups its ground forces to mobilise voters as part of a last push to garner support.

The DA held its closing rally in Dobsonville in Soweto at the weekend, where it called on voters to be brave and make their mark for the party on Wednesday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane linked ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s failures with those of the ANC when he addressed thousands of supporters clad in the party’s blue.

“Cyril Ramaphosa is no saviour. He is part of the ANC that caused so much despair and suffering these past 25 years. And now they want another five years to loot,” Maimane said.

Maimane urged South Africans to be brave and “perhaps do something you haven’t done before when you go to vote on Wednesday”.

Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president bolstered the party after years of scandal with his message of reforming the state and reversing the effects of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.