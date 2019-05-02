News Leader
WATCH: Why the ANC is losing support ahead of the election
02 May 2019 - 08:17
The latest poll of the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) shows that the ANC’s national majority hangs in the balance while support for the EFF is set to grow.
IRR head of politics and governance Gareth van Onselen joined Business Day TV to discuss the findings of the survey and what it suggests for next week’s general election.
The SA Institute of Race Relations’ head of politics and governance, Gareth van Onselen, talks to Business Day TV