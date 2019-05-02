Politics

News Leader

WATCH: Why the ANC is losing support ahead of the election

02 May 2019 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV

The latest poll of the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) shows that the ANC’s national majority hangs in the balance while support for the EFF is set to grow.

IRR head of politics and governance Gareth van Onselen joined Business Day TV to discuss the findings of the survey and what it suggests for next week’s general election.

The SA Institute of Race Relations’ head of politics and governance, Gareth van Onselen, talks to Business Day TV

ANC and DA both in trouble according to new poll

The Institute for Race Relations has published a new election poll, and it’s not good news for the two leading parties
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: How small parties will fare at the poll

Patricia de Lille and Makhosi Khoza talk to Business Day TV about how they expect their parties to do in the general election
Politics
1 day ago

Election violence grips India’s West Bengal state

Violence mars voting in the eastern battleground state amid clashes between incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and regional Trinamool ...
World
2 days ago

Why Nedbank thinks a post-election rand rally is unlikely

No third round of Ramaphoria gains expected as rand’s fortunes are likely to be driven more by developments in global financial markets
Markets
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Action moves to Gauteng in final push to win voters

Main parties to hold rallies in Joburg ahead of elections, writes Genevieve Qunital
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.