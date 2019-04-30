WATCH: The role of smaller parties in the general election

South Africans will be voting next week in what has been described as the most competitive election, with 48 parties on the ballot.

Among the parties are breakaway formations from the two major parties — the ANC and DA. Makhosi Khoza has ditched the ANC to start the African Democratic Change (ADeC) party and Patricia de Lille left the DA to form the Good party.Trade Collective political economist Lebohang Pheko joined Business Day TV to discuss how the smaller parties are likely to affect the outcome of the national election.