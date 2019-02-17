Politics

ANC in Gauteng disappointed Ramaphosa did not announce scrapping of e-tolls

Provincial secretary says in open letter to president that e-tolls have not worked in the province

BL PREMIUM
17 February 2019 - 17:40 Claudi Mailovich

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.