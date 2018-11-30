National

Tshwane defers move on city manager’s possible suspension to January

‘This is nothing more than a coalition united around corruption, which robs the people of service delivery,’ mayor Solly Msimanga says

30 November 2018 - 12:46 Claudi Mailovich
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A decision by the city of Tshwane over whether to issue its embattled city manager, Moeketsi Mosola, a notice of intention to suspend him, has been deferred to January.

Mosola is under investigation on allegations of procurement irregularities that arose from a contract the city entered into with engineering consultants GladAfrica.

This is the second time Msimanga has attempted to suspend Mosola. On Thursday, Msimanga said attempts to get council to place Mosola on precautionary suspension had “once again, fallen on deaf ears”.

He said the ANC had moved an amendment to defer the matter to January’s sitting of council, which was supported by the EFF.

“This is nothing more than a coalition united around corruption, which robs the people of service delivery. Mosola is clearly an obstacle to the city’s ability to deliver basic services,” Msimanga said.

Mosola earlier successfully interdicted the tabling of an interim report in the council, which had investigated the allegations surrounding the GladAfrica contract.

