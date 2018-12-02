Tshwane could face qualified audit over payment to GladAfrica

The auditor-general has warned the City of Tshwane that it could face a qualified audit if the R317m paid to engineering consultants GladAfrica in the 2017-2018 financial year is not disclosed as irregular expenditure.

The contract in question has been at the heart of the tension between city manager Moeketsi Mosola and DA mayor Solly Msimanga, who has his eye on the Gauteng premiership for the DA after the 2019 election. A good governance record is paramount to his campaign.

Msimanga, who initially defended Mosola after he was appointed by the coalition-led council in 2017, has over the last few months lobbied hard to have Mosola suspended, given among other reasons the effect on service delivery.

Msimanga asked that Mosola be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged procurement irregularities relating to the GladAfrica contract, but the council did not approve the suspension and he is still working while the investigation continues. The second attempt was deferred last week to January after the ANC and EFF voted to only deal then with new misconduct allegations levelled by Msimanga.