POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Land expropriation questions on menu in National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a grilling over land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly this week when he answers questions from MPs. The week will also see the start of the inquiry into state capture on Monday and the inquiry into governance and administration of the South African Revenue Service on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa’s declaration a few weeks ago that the ANC was committed to amending the constitution to clarify the conditions under which the expropriation of land without compensation could take place raised many questions, which might be answered in reply to questions on Wednesday.

ANC MP Nocawe Mafu will ask Ramaphosa what government’s position is with regard to the expropriation of urban land and property.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants the president to say whether government supports the ANC’s commitment to amending the constitution even though the joint constitutional review committee, which held public hearings on the issue, has not yet concluded its work. He also wants Ramaphosa to explain the failure of the government’s plans to reduce unemployment and create jobs.