POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Land expropriation questions on menu in National Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a grilling over land expropriation without compensation in the National Assembly this week when he answers questions from MPs. The week will also see the start of the inquiry into state capture on Monday and the inquiry into governance and administration of the South African Revenue Service on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa’s declaration a few weeks ago that the ANC was committed to amending the constitution to clarify the conditions under which the expropriation of land without compensation could take place raised many questions, which might be answered in reply to questions on Wednesday.
ANC MP Nocawe Mafu will ask Ramaphosa what government’s position is with regard to the expropriation of urban land and property.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants the president to say whether government supports the ANC’s commitment to amending the constitution even though the joint constitutional review committee, which held public hearings on the issue, has not yet concluded its work. He also wants Ramaphosa to explain the failure of the government’s plans to reduce unemployment and create jobs.
A BRIEFING BY ENERGY MINISTER JEFF RADEBE ON THE SHARP RISE IN THE FUEL PRICE.
EFF leader Julius Malema has asked the president why the government rushed to sign the independent power producer agreements when Eskom has available capacity to produce electricity at a cheaper price.
Also in parliament this week will be a briefing to the energy committee on Tuesday by energy minister Jeff Radebe on the sharp rise in the fuel price; a meeting of the finance committee to hear public submissions on tax law amendment bills; and a meeting of four committees on Wednesday to get an update on investigations into collapsed furniture retailer Steinhoff. Former Steinhoff CFO Ben La Grange is expected to appear.
Also on Wednesday public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will respond to the DA’s request that she be removed from office.
On Monday Maimane will hold a press conference to highlight further allegations against deputy president David Mabuza. Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is expected to submit an affidavit on Monday to the disciplinary committee responding to the charges laid against him.
