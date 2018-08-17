SARS inquiry gets going again, with Moyane’s objections out of the way

The commission of inquiry into tax and governance at the South African Revenue Service will resume public hearings on Tuesday.

Proceedings will kick off with evidence from SARS group executive for research Randall Carolissen, who argued last year that the tax agency was not to blame for the drop in revenue collection.

The commission is aimed at getting to the bottom of the governance issues at SARS under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, which have been partly blamed for the R48bn hole in revenue collection.

The inquiry heard in its first round of public hearings at the end of June how a far-reaching restructuring at SARS eroded its internal capacity in a variety of areas including enforcement.

The inquiry will also hear evidence from SARS executive for tax and customs compliance risk Thabelo Malovhele.

The third witness to give evidence next week will be Fareed Khan, executive for enforcement audits.