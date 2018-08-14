Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How VAT exemptions can help the poor, but it comes at a cost

14 August 2018 - 11:49
Tax incentive. Picture: THINKSTOCK
The VAT panel which the Treasury set up to look into ways of softening the impact of the first increase in the VAT rate 25 years, has recommended that more items be zero-rated.

These items include white bread, bread flour and cake flour, sanitary products, nappies for babies and adults and school uniforms.

If these recommendations are approved, it will cost the fiscus about R4bn in tax revenue, but provide tax relief of R2.8bn to 70% of the country’s poorest households.

South African Revenue Service senior manager of tax research and development Prenesh Ramphal sat on the panel and spoke to Business Day TV about the recommendations.

SARS senior manager of tax research and development Prenesh Ramphal talks to Business Day TV about the VAT panel’s recommendations

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

WATCH: Why it’s time to talk about pink tax

Alexander Forbes Retail financial planner Happy Ngale talks to Business Day TV about the pink tax women pay when buying certain products and services
