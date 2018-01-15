POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Second chance for ANC to get rid of Zuma as pressure rises

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will this week have its second opportunity to oust President Jacob Zuma.

The NEC lekgotla is scheduled to take place at the weekend. This follows a special NEC meeting that took place ahead of the party’s January 8 statement delivered by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in East London on Saturday.

The NEC is the highest decision-making body in the ANC, and any decision made to recall or remove Zuma from office, would be made there.

Zuma’s recall was not discussed on the first special NEC, but is likely to be raised this weekend as pressure is mounting for his recall.

The agenda for the NEC lekgotla is not yet set, as the top six officials would discuss it on Monday. The agenda is ordinarily set by the NEC’s smaller national working committee, but it has not yet been elected. The lekgotla comes before the state of the nation address in February. This also marks the opening of Parliament for the year.