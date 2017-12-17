Politics

Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma accept nomination for ANC presidency

NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu is challenging Mpumalanga chairman David Mabuza for the position of deputy president

BL PREMIUM
17 December 2017 - 18:54 Genevieve Quintal and Natasha Marrian

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.