Politics

Gayton McKenzie’s PA withdraws from Mandela Bay ruling coalition

21 September 2017 - 16:54 Claudi Mailovich
Gayton McKenzie. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Gayton McKenzie. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA) has withdrawn from the governing coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, with immediate effect.

In a letter to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip on Thursday, McKenzie notified Trollip of his party’s withdrawal from the coalition.

The PA joined the coalition after signing a co-governance agreement in the city. They demanded the position of member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for safety, and that of deputy mayor.

As the position of safety and security was already filled, the PA’s Marlon Daniels was appointed MMC for public health. However, the PA made it clear that it would not compromise on the position of deputy mayor.

The drama in the metro started as a political impasse between Trollip and former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, a member of the UDM.

Daniels tabled the vote of no confidence in which the coalition partners, excluding the UDM, ousted Bobani.

"The agreement reached was very clear, we will only enter into a coalition with the DA when the position of deputy mayor is made available for PA occupancy," McKenzie said in the letter on Thursday.

But a vote for the position of deputy mayor was not tabled for a council meeting on Thursday. The meeting had to be adjourned after the council failed to be quorate.

The EFF, ANC, UDM, United Front of the Eastern Cape and the African Independent Congress all did not attend the council meeting.

"The realisation [is] that the promises made to voters by the DA will never come to pass in this young coalition agreement. It thus leaves the PA with no choice but to withdraw, as we cannot support a party that will never deliver on the mandate to service and serve its people and the constituents of Nelson Mandela Bay," McKenzie said.

Kristoff Adelbert, chief of staff for Trollip, confirmed that they had received the PA’s letter.

JUSTICE MALALA: Sushi that’s fit for a king

It’s been reported that Kenny Kunene has swapped eating off models for eating out of the trough
Opinion
8 hours ago

'New Guptas' Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene in multibillion-rand oil deal

A senior government official said Mahlobo’s presence was to ’strengthen the ex-cons’ credibility’ as business people
National
4 days ago

When diamonds are a curse rather than a blessing

Gangster-turned-celebrity and entrepreneur Gayton McKenzie is now the rightful owner of the Oersonskraal mining licence
1 year ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC 'vote rigging' plan for December conference ...
Politics
2.
MP Makhosi Khoza says no more to ‘a new, alien ...
Politics
3.
Senzo Mchunu's chilling testimony exposes ANC's ...
Politics
4.
ANC halts provincial congresses in desperate move ...
Politics
5.
MAKHOSI KHOZA: Why I quit 'alien and corrupt' ANC
Politics

Related Articles

'New Guptas' Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene in multibillion-rand oil deal
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.