Gayton McKenzie’s PA withdraws from Mandela Bay ruling coalition

Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA) has withdrawn from the governing coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, with immediate effect.

In a letter to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip on Thursday, McKenzie notified Trollip of his party’s withdrawal from the coalition.

The PA joined the coalition after signing a co-governance agreement in the city. They demanded the position of member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for safety, and that of deputy mayor.

As the position of safety and security was already filled, the PA’s Marlon Daniels was appointed MMC for public health. However, the PA made it clear that it would not compromise on the position of deputy mayor.

The drama in the metro started as a political impasse between Trollip and former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, a member of the UDM.

Daniels tabled the vote of no confidence in which the coalition partners, excluding the UDM, ousted Bobani.

"The agreement reached was very clear, we will only enter into a coalition with the DA when the position of deputy mayor is made available for PA occupancy," McKenzie said in the letter on Thursday.

But a vote for the position of deputy mayor was not tabled for a council meeting on Thursday. The meeting had to be adjourned after the council failed to be quorate.

The EFF, ANC, UDM, United Front of the Eastern Cape and the African Independent Congress all did not attend the council meeting.

"The realisation [is] that the promises made to voters by the DA will never come to pass in this young coalition agreement. It thus leaves the PA with no choice but to withdraw, as we cannot support a party that will never deliver on the mandate to service and serve its people and the constituents of Nelson Mandela Bay," McKenzie said.

Kristoff Adelbert, chief of staff for Trollip, confirmed that they had received the PA’s letter.