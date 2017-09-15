Opposition parties use courts because they lack political skill, says Zuma

In his address to the ANC members on Thursday, he accused opposition parties of turning to the courts because they lacked political skills.

"They don’t want anyone to talk in Parliament. They make noise until the end because they have nothing to say. The ANC has policies in place that can take SA forward‚ something they don’t have‚ they are just there‚" Zuma said.

"It is important for us to unite. When united we have power‚ that is why we lost Nelson Mandela Bay to the coalition government because we are not united‚ this is a lesson we must learn. When you are not united‚ you will lose."