Politics

Opposition parties use courts because they lack political skill, says Zuma

‘They don’t want anyone to talk in Parliament. They make noise until the end because they have nothing to say’

15 September 2017 - 09:46 Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Jacob Zuma at the ANC policy conference. Picture: MASI LOSI
President Jacob Zuma at the ANC policy conference. Picture: MASI LOSI

President Jacob Zuma has lashed out at opposition parties‚ dismissing their criticism in Parliament‚ SABC television reported.

Zuma was addressing ANC members in Port Elizabeth during a visit to a religious organisation on Thursday‚ as he faced the latest round in an eight-year legal battle.

Zuma’s lawyers on Thursday appeared before the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ where he has asked to make fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on hundreds of corruption charges.

In his address to the ANC members on Thursday, he accused opposition parties of turning to the courts because they lacked political skills.

"They don’t want anyone to talk in Parliament. They make noise until the end because they have nothing to say. The ANC has policies in place that can take SA forward‚ something they don’t have‚ they are just there‚" Zuma said.

"It is important for us to unite. When united we have power‚ that is why we lost Nelson Mandela Bay to the coalition government because we are not united‚ this is a lesson we must learn. When you are not united‚ you will lose."

JONNY STEINBERG: Rise of the rent seekers after golden spell turns to rust

The two top ANC men currently at war are both rent extractors par excellence
Opinion
3 hours ago

ANC to hold talks on KZN judgment

There is concern the judgment that declared the KwaZulu-Natal leadership unlawful could derail the ANC’s national elective conference in December
Politics
4 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma is on back foot in courts and party

As the noose tightens, expect more surprise concessions and last-minute deals on offer from Zuma
Opinion
4 hours ago

Moribund ANC’s salvation lies in losing next election

Self-correction seems futile as patronage has become a feature not a bug, writes Yunus Momoniat
Politics
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
REVEALED — Dlamini-Zuma's list for ANC leadership
Politics
2.
KZN ANC leadership may be disbanded as national ...
Politics
3.
Moribund ANC’s salvation lies in losing next ...
Politics
4.
Small, local poll of experts suggests Cyril ...
Politics
5.
ANC can still fix KZN leadership crisis, says ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.