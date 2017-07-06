Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are not the solutions to the country’s problems with land reform.

So said EFF leader Julius Malema‚ speaking at a Rand Merchant Bank event on Thursday about economic growth versus redistribution.

"I don’t think there’s any willingness to work with Ramaphosa or [Dlamini-Zuma] because they are all the same‚ they come from a rotten organisation and the problem is not the individual‚ it’s the organisation," Malema said.

"If there was an organisation‚ [President Jacob] Zuma wouldn’t be doing what he is doing."

He was responding to a question on whether the EFF would be willing to forge a working relationship with the two presidential candidates to execute changes in the Constitution for land reform.

Malema said neither Ramaphosa nor Dlamini-Zuma would be his preference.

"You must avoid subscribing to politics of personality culture and think that Ramaphosa will be better than Zuma when they are from the same organisation.

"Ramaphosa was there when everything else Zuma did happened and he didn’t do anything. The only time he starts raising his hand is when he wants to become the president.

"Leave the ex-wife because the ex-wife is part of that arrangement‚ she’s not even hiding it. She wants to continue with the legacy of Gupta state‚ tribalism‚ failed state-owned institutions and collapsing law enforcement institutions‚" Malema said.

The red berets leader said the only way the Constitution could be amended was if opposition parties worked together through a coalition government because "no one works with arrogance".

Dlamini-Zuma is Zuma’s ex-wife.

During Zuma’s closing remarks at the party’s six-day national policy conference on Wednesday‚ he said the party had had robust discussions on the imperative to accelerate land redistribution in SA.

Malema has in the past criticised the ANC’s refusal to establish a parliamentary committee to investigate issues relating to land expropriation‚ accusing them of hypocrisy.

In February‚ the EFF tabled a motion in Parliament calling on parties to agree to review constitutional provisions on land expropriation.

At the time‚ opposition parties in the National Assembly said they could not agree to the EFF’s ultimate goal of expropriating land without compensation.