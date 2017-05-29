Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
ANC NEC grapples with Zuma exit proposal

Proposals are said to include Zuma stepping down in December and the reinstatement of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister

Jacob Zuma. REUTERS
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) grappled with calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down and continued discussing proposals late into Sunday night.

The closed meeting began on Saturday, with critical decisions taken, including allowing party structures to discuss the names of candidates to lead the ANC after its December conference.

Speculation was rife that a package of proposals to resolve the party’s impasse over its president was on the table.

These could not be verified, but are understood to include Zuma stepping down as state president after the party’s elective conference in December and the reinstatement of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

ANC officials split over move to oust Zuma

Forty-five members of the NEC opposed Zuma, 41 backed him and the allegiances of the remaining 20 were unclear, the Sunday Times reported
1 day ago

The explosive e-mails that prove the Guptas run South Africa

Correspondence shows that the Guptas were central to a scheme for President Jacob Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai
1 day ago

Mafia-style network controls SA, says report

University academics’ research reveals ‘a silent coup’ that has SA in the grip of a corrupt network intent on looting the state
3 days ago

