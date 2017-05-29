ANC NEC grapples with Zuma exit proposal

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) grappled with calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down and continued discussing proposals late into Sunday night.

The closed meeting began on Saturday, with critical decisions taken, including allowing party structures to discuss the names of candidates to lead the ANC after its December conference.

Speculation was rife that a package of proposals to resolve the party’s impasse over its president was on the table.

These could not be verified, but are understood to include Zuma stepping down as state president after the party’s elective conference in December and the reinstatement of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

