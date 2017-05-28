National

The explosive e-mails that prove the Guptas run South Africa

28 May 2017 - 09:12 THANDUXOLO JIKA
Brothers Ajay and Rajesh Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A series of damning e-mails seen by the Sunday Times show that the Guptas run South Africa.

The explosive evidence comes as President Jacob Zuma fights for his political life amid mounting confirmation of state capture and growing opposition in his own party to his links with the family.

The e-mails show the extent of Gupta control over cabinet ministers and parastatal CEOs and board members. The correspondence also gives insight into the role of Zuma's son Duduzane in presidential matters. Duduzane is a close Gupta associate and is believed to have made billions through this partnership.

Another series of explosive e-mails show that the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

