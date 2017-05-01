ANC will lose power if not united, warns Mkhize
Treasurer-general tells demonstrators in Cape Town if the party and its partners continue with infighting they risk an imminent onslaught from their true enemies
African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize pleaded with members of the governing party and its alliance partners to remain united in the wake of divisive tension, related to the party’s soon coming succession battle.
He was speaking to members of the ANC, labour federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town on the occasion of Workers Day. Just hours before the call for unite, the same crowd delivered a memorandum to Parliament calling, amongst other things, for President Jacob Zuma to step down.
Despite public admonition from some of the ANC’s top six officials structures in the ANC, its alliance partners have come out in support of specific candidates to succeed Zuma when he is expected to seal his second term as party president at the ANC’s December conference.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has already come out in support of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as Zuma’s successor while the ANC Women’s League has made no secret of its support for former minister and former African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take the helm.
Mkhize warned hundreds of May Day demonstrators that if the party and its alliance partners continued to preoccupy themselves with infighting, they would risk ignoring an "imminent onslaught" from the party’s "true enemies".
"The threat of us being unseated is higher when we are divided. Factionalism only serves to undermine our mission to meet the needs of our people. Our differences as one party, one alliance and one national democratic revolution pale in comparison to the imminent onslaught that awaits us if we continue to fight over what divides us," said Mkhize to a mild but polite reception.
He urged supporters in the Western Cape to mobilise themselves behind the cause of taking power in Cape Town and the Western Cape away from a party which regarded the region as "an enclave that still believes in apartheid".
He cited posts by Democratic Alliance (DA) members and former DA leader Helen Zille which defended colonialism and colonialist figures as evidence that the opposition party did not have the interests of the majority at heart.
He told his audience that radical economic transformation needed urgent attention especially in sectors such as banking and farming. He said ANC members should mobilise themselves to combat the negative effects of Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle as well as the two sovereign credit rating downgrades which followed the president’s decision.
However, during Cosatu Western Cape’s Worker’s Day march to Parliament, the labour federation and the SACP in the Western Cape did not bite their tongues regarding their call for Zuma to step down.
Cosatu Western Cape chairman Motlatsi Tsubane told attendants at the march that a captured state could not serve the people of South Africa.
Cosatu treasurer Freda Oosthuysen told marchers that while the federation would not back down from its demand for Zuma to quit, Cosatu would not endorse working with the opposition to unseat the president. She said the federation’s demand for Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma was "stamped and sealed".
