ANC will lose power if not united, warns Mkhize

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize pleaded with members of the governing party and its alliance partners to remain united in the wake of divisive tension, related to the party’s soon coming succession battle.

He was speaking to members of the ANC, labour federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP) at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town on the occasion of Workers Day. Just hours before the call for unite, the same crowd delivered a memorandum to Parliament calling, amongst other things, for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Despite public admonition from some of the ANC’s top six officials structures in the ANC, its alliance partners have come out in support of specific candidates to succeed Zuma when he is expected to seal his second term as party president at the ANC’s December conference.