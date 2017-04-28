National

WATCH: ANC could lose 2019 elections, says Gordhan

28 April 2017 - 11:06 Staff Writer
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: THE TIMES
Speaking to CNN’s Christine Amanpour, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said that many in the ANC were worried that the party could lose the 2019 elections if the party continued to ignore the voices of disgruntled South Africans.

In a carefully worded interview Gordhan spoke out on his removal as finance minister, allegations that he was plotting against President Jacob Zuma, the rot in the ANC and what he thought of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In an interview last week former president Kgalema Motlanthe said that his vote for the ANC in the 2019 national elections was not a given because “we are forever snowed under an avalanche of wrongdoing and at some point there will be a tipping point”.

Echoing Motlanthe’s sentiments, Gordhan said the ruling party was likely to lose the 2019 elections “if we continue as we are”. He said it was the responsibility of those in the ANC to act boldly to prevent this from happening.

“One still hopes that by the end of the year we’re going to be able to find the courage that is required and the boldness that is required to steer the ANC in a very different direction.

Gordhan also said that Ramaphosa had been incredibly brave in publicly voicing his disapproval of Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.

“Mr Ramaphosa has been extremely brave. He has spoken truth to power if you like at difficult times. And he has demonstrated that he is a leader of great mettle and one that would serve South Africa well into the future. And that’s a good thing.”

Gordhan said he was saddened by how a “handful of individuals in this country” had been allowed to dictate how the country used its “economic resources”. He said greed and corruption had grown to become commonplace both in the public and private sector.

Watch the full interview below.

