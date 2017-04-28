WATCH: ANC could lose 2019 elections, says Gordhan

Echoing Motlanthe’s sentiments, Gordhan said the ruling party was likely to lose the 2019 elections “if we continue as we are”. He said it was the responsibility of those in the ANC to act boldly to prevent this from happening.

“One still hopes that by the end of the year we’re going to be able to find the courage that is required and the boldness that is required to steer the ANC in a very different direction.

Gordhan also said that Ramaphosa had been incredibly brave in publicly voicing his disapproval of Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.

“Mr Ramaphosa has been extremely brave. He has spoken truth to power if you like at difficult times. And he has demonstrated that he is a leader of great mettle and one that would serve South Africa well into the future. And that’s a good thing.”

Gordhan said he was saddened by how a “handful of individuals in this country” had been allowed to dictate how the country used its “economic resources”. He said greed and corruption had grown to become commonplace both in the public and private sector.

