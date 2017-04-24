Cyril Ramaphosa links Guptas to reshuffle

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has for the first time made a direct link between the controversial Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

He also called for a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Ramaphosa said former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was probably fired for refusing the alleged Gupta offer to take former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s position and a R600m bribe.

Speaking at a Chris Hani memorial lecture in Uitenhage on Sunday, Ramaphosa did not hold back as he laid into Zuma, saying allegations of state capture had to be probed.

"The allegations are so plentiful … that there are private individuals who exercise undue influence over state appointments and procurement should be a matter of great concern to our movement.