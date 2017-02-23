It’s official: former Eskom CEO is sworn in as an ANC MP

On Thursday, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has been sworn in as an ANC MP. This prompted objections from EFF MPs, one of whom flung an insult at Molefe.

Mbete said she had received the letter sent by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu objecting to Molefe becoming an MP.

Molefe joined MPs for a sitting of the assembly, sitting on the back benches with fellow ANC MPs, while his wife sat in the public gallery.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has not yet decided how Molefe will serve in Parliament or which committee he will join, but Molefe has been tipped to take over from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan or his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas.