Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transformation gone wrong

15 April 2024 - 16:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
University of Fort Hare.
University of Fort Hare.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

At its origin the SA transformation project was a perfectly noble endeavour to correct the injustices of the past, but it has gone horribly wrong somewhere along the way.

There can be no hope that the damage that has been done to the original ideals of this project can be recaptured.

The transformation that has happened is the shocking levels of rampant corruption everywhere. It knows no colour and no social status — everyone is hungry for nothing less than millions. And the looting is all too often accompanied by killings and death threats.

Reports on the decline of the University of Fort Hare are a good example. There have been many arrests. It is difficult to believe that such a toxic environment can prevail at a university, but then a similar situation exists at Unisa. All in the name of transformation. It is so sad.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as next chief justice

Deputy chief justice is expected to take over from Raymond Zondo when he retires on August 31
National
1 month ago

Economist Thabi Leoka may have committed perjury

Leoka, who serves on the presidential economic advisory council, testified under oath that she has the disputed PhD
Politics
2 months ago

Ten suspects in Fort Hare University murders to appear in court

Charges include the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets
National
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BJORN LOMBORG: Why solar and wind are not winning ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: The problem with the binary ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LANCE DICKERSON: Billions lost if SA thinks solar ...
Opinion
4.
GAVIN RICH: SA needs to do the Champions Cup ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The VAT debate: Capitec ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.