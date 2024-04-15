At its origin the SA transformation project was a perfectly noble endeavour to correct the injustices of the past, but it has gone horribly wrong somewhere along the way.
LETTER: Transformation gone wrong
At its origin the SA transformation project was a perfectly noble endeavour to correct the injustices of the past, but it has gone horribly wrong somewhere along the way.
There can be no hope that the damage that has been done to the original ideals of this project can be recaptured.
The transformation that has happened is the shocking levels of rampant corruption everywhere. It knows no colour and no social status — everyone is hungry for nothing less than millions. And the looting is all too often accompanied by killings and death threats.
Reports on the decline of the University of Fort Hare are a good example. There have been many arrests. It is difficult to believe that such a toxic environment can prevail at a university, but then a similar situation exists at Unisa. All in the name of transformation. It is so sad.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
