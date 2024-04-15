Well maybe, but I would replace “communities” with “countries”. SA “communities” are already pretty much wrecked by ANC gerrymandering, a refusal to take responsibility and pushing a culture of entitlement — “services for free”.
The numbers do not lie.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Communities are wrecked
Michael Morris quotes Frans Cronje saying that some communities will succeed
In his most recent column Michael Morris quotes Frans Cronje saying that communities that succeed “are going to be some of the most exciting emerging markets of the next 20 or 30 years, but communities that fail ... are going to have a very hard time”.
