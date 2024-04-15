Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Communities are wrecked

Michael Morris quotes Frans Cronje saying that some communities will succeed

15 April 2024 - 16:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART

In his most recent column Michael Morris quotes Frans Cronje saying that communities that succeed “are going to be some of the most exciting emerging markets of the next 20 or 30 years, but communities that fail ... are going to have a very hard time”.

Well maybe, but I would replace “communities” with “countries”. SA “communities” are already pretty much wrecked by ANC gerrymandering, a refusal to take responsibility and pushing a culture of entitlement — “services for free”.

The numbers do not lie.

Paul Kearney 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: The problem with the binary doomsday scenario

ANC will remain the most popular party, which means any coalition will still have to find a way to work with it
Opinion
14 hours ago

SAM MKOKELI: Our public office bearers could learn lessons from bankers

The smarts and resilience of the banking sector could provide a lesson or two for those in public office, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Opinion
1 day ago

IEC acted correctly in MK party issue, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says the Electoral Commission must be given the opportunity to seek clarity at the courts
National
3 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
BJORN LOMBORG: Why solar and wind are not winning ...
Opinion
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: The problem with the binary ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LANCE DICKERSON: Billions lost if SA thinks solar ...
Opinion
4.
GAVIN RICH: SA needs to do the Champions Cup ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The VAT debate: Capitec ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.