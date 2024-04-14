SAM MKOKELI: Our public office bearers could learn lessons from bankers
The smarts and resilience of the banking sector could provide a lesson or two for those in public office
14 April 2024 - 06:03
Standard Bank’s CEO Sim Tshabalala has been in the news recently following the release of his company's glowing results for 2023 showing a 27% rise in annual profits.
His salary — R83m last year — gets many on the Left upset as they see it as a gross display of inequality. Critics ignore the value that he creates for shareholders and employees who are able to hold on to quality jobs due to the work of him and his leadership team. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.