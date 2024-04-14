Opinion SAM MKOKELI: Our public office bearers could learn lessons from bankers The smarts and resilience of the banking sector could provide a lesson or two for those in public office B L Premium

Standard Bank’s CEO Sim Tshabalala has been in the news recently following the release of his company's glowing results for 2023 showing a 27% rise in annual profits.

His salary — R83m last year — gets many on the Left upset as they see it as a gross display of inequality. Critics ignore the value that he creates for shareholders and employees who are able to hold on to quality jobs due to the work of him and his leadership team. ..