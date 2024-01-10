Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Threats posed by Koeberg are worrying

SA leaders must avoid a disaster similar to Chernobyl

10 January 2024 - 16:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS

Shortly before the holiday period Business Day published two articles on the subject of the Koeberg nuclear power station, the first by a commentator who is well versed in this extremely complex form of power and the second covering the ins and outs of whether Koeberg’s life could be safely extended (“Regulator confirms timeline for Koeberg life-extension decisions”, December 4, and “A perfect storm for a nuclear accident is brewing at Koeberg”, December 6).

I found the second article extremely worrying due to all the information about the genuine threats posed by Koeberg in its present state. I was living in Prague when Chernobyl blew up on April 26 1986 near the city of Pripyat in the north of Ukraine. With all the secrecy and cover-up by the Soviet Union, the then chair of the Council of State for Poland, Wojciech Jaruzelski, chose to ignore instructions from the USSR that no news was to be released to the public. He went on television to warn his people to stay indoors and to not let their children play outside or drink milk.

The world, now having seen the reality of a nuclear meltdown, would surely take heed. He was a formidable man, leader of the Polish military but not well liked. However, he chose to consider the welfare of the Polish people over and above the instructions he had received from the leaders of the communist world.

Now that I am living in the Western Cape, I wish our leaders would be as caring about their population. They must do whatever is right and safe concerning the future of the Koeberg nuclear plant. 

Lee Roethlisberger
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Regulator confirms timeline for Koeberg life-extension decisions

Even if Eskom gets a reprieve, the two units will rarely be running at the same time in 2024 and part of 2025
National
1 month ago

TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear accident is brewing at Koeberg

The global IAEA watchdog has serious concerns and says the conditions conducive to a mishap are present
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MERVYN BENNUN: Crucial difference between being ...
Opinion
2.
ED STUMPF: Investment in African hinterland ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Benighted land ruled by lovers of fast ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Spotlights follow the money, get ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Genocide charge a distraction
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Regulator confirms timeline for Koeberg life-extension decisions

National

TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear accident is brewing at Koeberg

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.