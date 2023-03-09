Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
I refer to Thabiso Mochiko’s article on the government’s review of its tourism policy (“Government in talks on two-tier pricing to boost internal tourism,” March 8).
Current tourism pricing strategies recognise peak season accommodation fares versus low season fares. Peak season is, in my experience, largely international and low is domestic. So what the state is proposing is already implemented in practice.
The energy tax rebate announced in the recent Budget Review will greatly assist the replacement of Eskom, but security issues in many rural destinations are worrying. New tourism minister Patricia de Lille must sharpen SA’s appeal as a destination for the international traveller.
Locals mostly know what makes our ZA special. With the ANC continuing to break our economy, the weakening rand will lock many South Africans into local travel. Bring on better value for travellers bearing foreign currency.
Andrew PollockConstantia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail
LETTER: Make SA more attractive to travellers with foreign currency
The weakening rand will lock many South Africans into local travel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail