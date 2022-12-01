Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why do we live in SA?

Nice weather is not enough

01 December 2022 - 17:45
A friend from the UK is currently visiting. His question to me: “Why on earth do you live in this country? There’s no power; no water. Corruption is pervasive. Driving along your potholed roads is like walking the gauntlet —  a hazard compounded by the fact that the taxis have no regard whatsoever for the basic rules of the road. Why?”

At a loss for words, I mumbled: “Nice weather”.

“There are dozens of countries with nice weather — countries where law and order are respected and where citizens enjoy life’s basic needs. So, again, I ask why you continue to live (barely survive) here?”

As I search in vain for a convincing answer, I fervently hope one of your readers is able to help.

John Spira, Johannesburg

