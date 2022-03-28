Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Guying with Gaia

Strongest woman in the universe is prone to change

28 March 2022 - 19:01
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

I love Tom Eaton’s columns, but I was a bit disturbed by the one on climate change (“The melting of Antarctica threatens to swamp an age-old SA institution”, March 21).

As a geologist who was taught that the Earth is about 4.5-billion years old and is still around, my own view of present survival is, locally clean up your garbage, sweep your street, look after your watercourses, look after your neighbours, look after people who need. Keep the noise down. Harass your local councillor. And keep applying for IMF loans.

Gaia is the strongest woman in the universe. She looks after us and we should respect her, but we should also understand that things change. As a young geologist I studied old red sandstone deposits in the middle of the highlands of Scotland. Desert sand. In Scotland. Goodness! Times change. It shouldn’t be an anxiety. It should be an opportunity. Look out of your window. Look after your community. That is your contribution to Gaia.

But getting back ... It was when I got to the last paragraph of Eaton’s column about Thabo Mbeki that I knew that satire is well and blooming in SA still. Well done, Tom. Well done Business Day.

Gaia will look after herself. And us as well.

William McAloon
Rondebosch

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

SA court rules that clean air is a constitutional right: what needs to change

Improving air quality takes dedication, resources and time but has large health, environment and economic benefits
Features
12 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: The inconvenient truth is that fossil fuels keep burning

Despite the rise of renewables, the contribution of fossil fuels to the energy mix has barely moved
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ramaphosa boldly claims SIU turning ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Time to end the state of disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: Sensible alternatives to Russian ...
Opinion
5.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Rural residents lament missing out on clean energy gains

National

SA climate funding from EU may become casualty of Ukraine war

National

Government is ‘open to adjusting energy blueprint’

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.