LETTER: Guying with Gaia

I love Tom Eaton’s columns, but I was a bit disturbed by the one on climate change (“The melting of Antarctica threatens to swamp an age-old SA institution”, March 21).

As a geologist who was taught that the Earth is about 4.5-billion years old and is still around, my own view of present survival is, locally clean up your garbage, sweep your street, look after your watercourses, look after your neighbours, look after people who need. Keep the noise down. Harass your local councillor. And keep applying for IMF loans.

Gaia is the strongest woman in the universe. She looks after us and we should respect her, but we should also understand that things change. As a young geologist I studied old red sandstone deposits in the middle of the highlands of Scotland. Desert sand. In Scotland. Goodness! Times change. It shouldn’t be an anxiety. It should be an opportunity. Look out of your window. Look after your community. That is your contribution to Gaia.

But getting back ... It was when I got to the last paragraph of Eaton’s column about Thabo Mbeki that I knew that satire is well and blooming in SA still. Well done, Tom. Well done Business Day.

Gaia will look after herself. And us as well.

William McAloon

Rondebosch

