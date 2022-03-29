Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Green transition is not (yet) to blame for high energy prices A faster shift to renewables may be the right thing to do, but it risks increasing the cost of living

The world has run out of easy choices. This is especially true of the decisions that must be made about how energy supply will change over the next 30 years. The energy crisis was slowly building up momentum even before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia as a worldwide squeeze on energy supplies pushed gas, coal and oil prices from pandemic-induced lows to record highs.

The war in Ukraine, which has now entered its second month, continues to cause volatility in global energy markets given the fears of supply disruptions from Russia, the world’s largest gas exporter, second-largest oil exporter and third-largest coal exporter...