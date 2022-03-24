National Government is ‘open to adjusting energy blueprint’ Country is under pressure to speed up transition to renewable energy that may require revising the Integrated Resource Plan, Barbara Creecy says B L Premium

The government is open to revising the blueprint for SA’s energy mix as it faces growing pressure to speed up the move to renewable energy, according to forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy.

The blueprint, known as the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), outlines the country’s move from coal to cleaner energy sources by 2030 as part of the global commitment to reduce greenhouse gases and lower carbon emissions. ..