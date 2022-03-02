Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian targets are all military

Russia has no intention to occupy Ukraine or to harm its civilians

02 March 2022 - 15:30
A residential building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 27 2022. Picture: VITALIY GNIDYI/REUTERS
A residential building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, February 27 2022. Picture: VITALIY GNIDYI/REUTERS

There is a flow of sentimental and compassionate remarks on the alleged sufferings of the Ukrainians these days, some of which have been published in Business Day’s Letters section. Yet most commentators seem to misinterpret the state of affairs and miss the forest for the trees.

Russia is conducting a special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. All strikes are aimed exclusively at military infrastructure. Russia has no intent to occupy Ukraine or do harm to its civilians, or to those among the Ukrainian military who choose to lay down their arms.

One of the main goals of the operation is to put an end to the unbearable sufferings of people of Donbass, who had been indiscriminately bombarded, threatened, tortured and humiliated by the Kyiv regime and its neo-Nazi battalions, almost on a daily basis. The people of Donbass, even children, have had to get used to living in the basements of their houses to shelter from artillery attacks.

It is symptomatic that for almost eight years the “free press” and “human rights advocates” have been failing to notice that most civilian casualties are in Donbass. Have you ever heard the UK, Germany, France, US or other self-proclaimed paragons of democracy and humanism condemn Kyiv’s punitive operations against civilians, even after mass graves were discovered? Does that mean that the lives of people in Donbass are not important in the eyes of the West? That’s as alarming as the idea that once served as the basis of such evils of the past as colonialism, Nazism and apartheid.

There is a plethora of evidence (including by Organisation for Security & Co-operation in Europe monitors) of Ukrainian armed forces shelling almost 3-million people in Donbass who are guilty only of protecting their right to speak the Russian language. Guided by moral and humanitarian imperatives, our country is doing everything it can to protect innocent civilians and stop Nazism in Europe once again.

Alexander Arefiev
Embassy of Russia in SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Russia puts the brakes on investor exodus as assets crash

iShares MSCI Russia ETF falls 50% to a new record low as biggest lender, Sberbank, slumps 21%
World
23 hours ago

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee as Ukraine cities shelled

Russia vows to push on in Ukraine as  armed convoy en route to capital pauses before onslaught
World
16 hours ago

Russian rocket strikes kill 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Ukraine’s second-largest city has become one of the major battlegrounds since Russia invaded
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putin has started a war with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: A turnaround of shuddering ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GEORGE PHILIPAS: Russian-Ukrainian war might be ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Fence-sitting on Ukraine
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Mouton’s PSG move excites investors ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.