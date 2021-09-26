LETTER: Where would the US media place the IRR?
Just imagine if the IRR registered as a political party in the US, where would the media place it?
26 September 2021 - 13:25
John Endres' letter refers (“IRR holds the liberal line against the Left”, September 21).
The proposition that the Institute of Race Relations occupies a “sensible middle” ground is not only ludicrous in view of past fellow travellers in the SA political landscape, but just imagine if the IRR registered as a political party in the US. Where would the US media place it?
Jean Redelinghuys, Sea Point
