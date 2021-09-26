Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where would the US media place the IRR?

Just imagine if the IRR registered as a political party in the US, where would the media place it?

26 September 2021 - 13:25 Jean Redelinghuys
Picture: GETTY IMAGES /MEDIA NEWS GROUP/HELEN H RICHARDSON
Picture: GETTY IMAGES /MEDIA NEWS GROUP/HELEN H RICHARDSON

John Endres' letter refers (IRR holds the liberal line against the Left”, September 21).

The proposition that the Institute of Race Relations occupies a “sensible middle” ground is not only ludicrous in view of past fellow travellers in the SA political landscape, but just imagine if the IRR registered as a political party in the US. Where would the US media place it?

Jean Redelinghuys, Sea Point

