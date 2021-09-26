LETTER: Where would the US media place the IRR?

John Endres' letter refers (“IRR holds the liberal line against the Left”, September 21).



The proposition that the Institute of Race Relations occupies a “sensible middle” ground is not only ludicrous in view of past fellow travellers in the SA political landscape, but just imagine if the IRR registered as a political party in the US. Where would the US media place it?

Jean Redelinghuys, Sea Point

