LETTER: Keep tabs on ANC shift

Is it possible that the recent announcements about opening opportunities for independent power production and the “sale” — or is it a simple “transfer”? — of government shares in SAA to a “private” consortium, reflect a radical shift in the ANC government’s view on the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs)?

It is to be so hoped, but remains unlikely.

Given President Cyril Ramaphosa’s penchant for underplaying the shambles the SA state finds itself in, and overplaying his green shoots rhetoric, as well as public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s dismal performance over the years at the helm of the SOEs, it is understandable that most South Africans remain deeply sceptical over the outcomes of these developments.

Either way, they reflect the government’s habit of doing way too little far too late, and in the case of the SAA transaction in a manner that raises the suspicion of continued underhand dealing and self-serving agendas.

With regard to the billions of taxpayer money invested in SAA, it is incumbent on the government to provide absolute transparency to the citizens of this country, and reveal full details of the sale of shares agreement, the valuations agreed upon, the players involved, their backgrounds and credentials, and all terms and conditions attached thereto — including guarantees from all parties and nonperformance sanctions.

Given the mendacity of the ANC government, this transparency should not be provided by it alone but by a fully independent private sector or NGO transactional audit.

David Gant

Kenilworth

