Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep tabs on ANC shift

Public remains suspicious of the government’s self-serving agendas

20 June 2021 - 16:47
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Is it possible that the recent announcements about opening opportunities for independent power production and the “sale” —  or is it a simple “transfer”? — of government shares in SAA to a “private” consortium, reflect a radical shift in the ANC government’s view on the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs)?

It is to be so hoped, but remains unlikely.

Given President Cyril Ramaphosa’s penchant for underplaying the shambles the SA state finds itself in, and overplaying his green shoots rhetoric, as well as public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s dismal performance over the years at the helm of the SOEs, it is understandable that most South Africans remain deeply sceptical over the outcomes of these developments.

Either way, they reflect the government’s habit of doing way too little far too late, and in the case of the SAA transaction in a manner that raises the suspicion of continued underhand dealing and self-serving agendas.

With regard to the billions of taxpayer money invested in SAA, it is incumbent on the government to provide absolute transparency to the citizens of this country, and reveal full details of the sale of shares agreement, the valuations agreed upon, the players involved, their backgrounds and credentials, and all terms and conditions attached thereto — including guarantees from all parties and nonperformance sanctions.

Given the mendacity of the ANC government, this transparency should not be provided by it alone but by a fully independent private sector or NGO transactional audit.

David Gant 
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: DA is not perfect but it’s SA’s only hope

It hasn't covered itself in glory of late, but there's no other party with the national reach, organisation and record of clean governance that can ...
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: EFF policy will destroy property rights

The party's reassurances are hollow doublespeak
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: No-one expects electoral reform to be a silver bullet

Change is needed to get apathetic South Africans invested in the political process again
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Mineral rights custodianship is the culprit

Even worse chaos awaits if the ANC-EFF alliance becomes custodians over land
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: No end to the corruption fight

Digital Vibes contract shows that the Zondo commission and the PPE scandal haven’t materially changed ethical behaviour
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: An army in exile waiting to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
3.
SIPHO PITYANA: The man in the fedora was smart, ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Crying foul over Schussler’s chickens
Opinion

Related Articles

NEALE HILL: Public-private sector co-operation a potent weapon to fix SA’s ills

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Budget is already under pressure

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Most SOE boards are littered with unsuitable cadre deployments

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Independent specialists needed to recover SA’s stolen SOE loot

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Criminal action cannot be first option to recover stolen SOE loot

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.