Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nattrass does not deserve vilification

10 June 2020 - 16:59
University of Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
University of Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

On the surface, Carol Paton’s assessment of the “Nattrass affair” at the University of Cape Town (UCT) seems reasonable and balanced (“On racism, academic freedom and knee-jerk responses”, June 9). But the conclusion she draws is ill-considered.

When it comes to race, Paton writes, we all have the freedom to choose whether we say or do things that trigger or offend others. Academics have the freedom not to apply this discretion in their research, but then they “will pay the price and must stand tall when the mob arrives to insult” them.

It is hard to think of anything more incompatible with academic freedom than the threat of the baying mob arriving with pitchforks to insult, vilify and condemn an academic because the crowd has been “triggered”. A university has no place in fuelling the fury. It is what leads to institutional destruction.

No scholar should have to “pay the price” for conducting a preliminary inquiry that offends the sensibilities and orthodoxy of a racially chauvinist lobby group such as UCT’s Black Academic Caucus.

The fear of institutional denunciation and retribution for what effectively amounts to a thought crime will have an absolutely chilling effect on academic freedom. It will close off whole areas of study. It will make certain things unsayable and unthinkable on pain of ritual condemnation and humiliation.

I am glad Prof Nicoli Nattrass is fighting back against the mob. But let’s be clear: she doesn’t deserve what is being thrown at her.

Michael Cardo, MP
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

CAROL PATON: On racism, academic freedom and knee-jerk responses

Judgments are being passed from all sides on University of Cape Town professor Nicoli Nattrass’s article without even preliminary investigation
Opinion
1 day ago

Voices from 1968 support Prof Nattrass amid cries of racism

Former UCT students and activists call for academic freedom as a professor’s work is called racist by the Black Academic Caucus
National
3 hours ago

Racism is the doomsday virus to be afraid of

There will no vaccination available until politicians are held accountable for delivery of equal opportunity and equitable treatment
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No apologies and no explanations for ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s culture of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Upping dose of National ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Has the climate justice lobby gone too ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Covid-19 measures show saving ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Racism is the doomsday virus to be afraid of

Opinion

The past, and present, story of a toppled UK slave trader’s statue

Opinion

DESNÉ MASIE: Real change, not just woke posts, needed to change racism

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.