LETTER: Nattrass does not deserve vilification

On the surface, Carol Paton’s assessment of the “Nattrass affair” at the University of Cape Town (UCT) seems reasonable and balanced (“On racism, academic freedom and knee-jerk responses”, June 9). But the conclusion she draws is ill-considered.

When it comes to race, Paton writes, we all have the freedom to choose whether we say or do things that trigger or offend others. Academics have the freedom not to apply this discretion in their research, but then they “will pay the price and must stand tall when the mob arrives to insult” them.

It is hard to think of anything more incompatible with academic freedom than the threat of the baying mob arriving with pitchforks to insult, vilify and condemn an academic because the crowd has been “triggered”. A university has no place in fuelling the fury. It is what leads to institutional destruction.

No scholar should have to “pay the price” for conducting a preliminary inquiry that offends the sensibilities and orthodoxy of a racially chauvinist lobby group such as UCT’s Black Academic Caucus.

The fear of institutional denunciation and retribution for what effectively amounts to a thought crime will have an absolutely chilling effect on academic freedom. It will close off whole areas of study. It will make certain things unsayable and unthinkable on pain of ritual condemnation and humiliation.

I am glad Prof Nicoli Nattrass is fighting back against the mob. But let’s be clear: she doesn’t deserve what is being thrown at her.

Michael Cardo, MP

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.