Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bribery not motivated solely by greed and need

28 January 2020 - 17:03
Picture: 123RF/ RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/ RAWPIXEL

Krish Naidoo’s analysis of a “corrupt transaction” is thoroughly Western in that the briber and bribee are rational individuals factoring in chance, gains and state instruments (“How to stop plague of state corruption in its tracks”, January 26). The whole process in turn is propelled by “greed and need”.

But what if the motivations emanate from a quite different ethical system, one in which loyalty to extended family, and then to clan and tribe, always trump loyalty to employer or to batho pele in a modern-style state? What if filial pressure and censure are in fact the decisive psychological factors in the bribe decision? What if dignity and status are earned by parties to the bribe only when they employ their position of influence for the benefit of their “community”? What if certificates of honesty and performance, and of public service, don’t cut the mustard back home? 

Indeed, corruption is then no longer a function of income, or viewed negatively, but is really an aspect of entrepreneurialism. And the answer therefore is to eradicate all barriers to legitimate commercial initiative and entrepreneurialism, and to massively raise the barriers for entrepreneurialism arising from inside the state. At present, that is by far the less complicated and risky form of entrepreneurialism. That is the advice the ANC should be given most urgently.

Jens Kuhn
Via e-mail

How to stop plague of state corruption in its tracks

A cash reward scheme can foster honesty while higher wages and education can help prevent graft, writes Krish Naidoo
Opinion
1 day ago

Treasury plan breaks SA’s policy paralysis … now for some action

Focus needs to fall on micro and macro  interventions to help raise growth rate
Opinion
2 hours ago

SA still not doing enough to tackle corruption, index finds

Transparency International rates SA 43 on its corruption perceptions index, between Argentina (48) and Serbia (39)
National
5 days ago

No hope for Jacob Zuma’s appeal, says NPA

Prosecutor rubbishes former president’s claims that he has been prejudiced by the 15-year proceedings
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa faces his expropriation ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
TOM EATON: Brace yourself — no-one is coming to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Downfall of Isabel dos Santos
Opinion
4.
TONY LEON: ANC replicating apartheid past
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Prescribed assets may save rural areas from ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.