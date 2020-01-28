Treasury plan breaks SA’s policy paralysis … now for some action

Because SA’s economic predicament is rapidly deteriorating, there is a marked structural shift in its growth prospects. Due to the global financial crisis of 2008, our trend equilibrium growth has changed from a 3% to a 1% economy. There is a shift away from the production possibility frontier. This means its growth capacity is diminishing. The key challenge we face is to raise the growth rate of the economy, but how?

The issue is why in certain political contexts growth-enhancing institutions emerge, and why we see the persistence of growth-impeding economic institutions in other developing contexts, for long periods — why do growth accelerations and decelerations occur? This requires an understanding of the political dynamics and the transition from one growth regime to another. What is the role of political factors in the establishment and change of economic institutions, and how does this affect economic growth?

A growth strategy is an important first step in deciding how we move from where we are to a quantitatively and qualitatively higher level. It is about taking the country forward and what instruments are at our disposal to do so. We must distinguish between what can be done in the short and long term. Rapid and sustained growth will not happen automatically; it will require a strong will and commitment. The key idea is to do whatever is feasible in the time available. This means we need to adopt a more pragmatic approach to economic policy.

The Treasury document largely focuses on micro interventions that, if implemented, would raise the growth rate and bridge the lack of competitiveness in SA. The challenge lies in implementation. The document might not be entirely new, but it is a step forward. However, it does not say much about the current macroeconomic challenges. To accelerate growth, the micro and macro have to be integrated.

China and India

The growth challenge lies in tackling the disequilibrium in our political economy. This means switching from one growth regime to another. This may not simply happen through the conventional approaches. We need to adopt an experimentalist approach, as well as what Dani Rodrik (one of the pre-eminent scholars appointed to the economic advisory council) calls working on second-best solutions for the economy — how do we move from stagnation to growth?

This can be illustrated with a few case studies from China and India that show we can achieve growth acceleration through different and experimentalist methods. One is a democracy and the other is authoritarian.

According to Rodrik, economists are not trained to think about the way politics operates, much of which has to do with strategy in forming coalitions and alliances, making promises or threats, and restricting or expanding the menu of options. He argues that new or more innovative policies can break vested interests and makes the case for “ideas as political innovation”, which can relax political constraints. To illustrate this, Rodrik draws on real-world examples that could hold lessons for SA.