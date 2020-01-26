LETTER: Law prevents smooth running of SOEs

Can the governance failure at Eskom be explained by two key pieces of legislation, the Companies Act and the Public Finance Management Act? These two laws are important governance instruments for the successful management of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), since corruption is a symptom of governance failure.

The public finance act gives all operational powers to the board and in effect reduces the CEO position to that of a clerk who requires permission from the board for any project that is worth more than R500,000. The board, on the other hand, is weakened by the act because it requires that the shareholder (minister) be consulted on most aspects of the organisation.

The minister’s control over the SOE is further strengthened through the memorandum of incorporation, which allows the minister to appoint and dismiss executive board members. To understand the role of the CEO we must examine the Companies Act to see how it defines the CEO position. In terms of the act the CEO has certain fiduciary duties, while the PFMA does not assign any responsibility to the CEO.

King 4, which is applicable to SOEs through the Companies Act, strengthens the position of CEO and protects it from abuse by the board. The role of shareholders, as articulated in the Companies Act, gives them limited legal recourse where the board abuses its powers. Shareholders are not allowed to intervene in the running of the entity in terms of the Companies Act. Our SOEs are incorporated in terms of the act, but are managed in terms of the public finance act. These two pieces of legislation create permanent conflict between the three key positions — the board, the minister as shareholder, and the CEO.

The thing all South Africans must understand is that the SOEs belong to them, and the minister is merely their representative.

Wickness Rooifontein

Via e-mail