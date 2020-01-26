Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Law prevents smooth running of SOEs

The Public Finance Management Act reduces the power of the CEO and the board

26 January 2020 - 19:26
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Can the governance failure at Eskom  be explained by two key pieces of legislation, the Companies Act and the Public Finance Management Act? These two laws are important governance instruments for the successful management of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), since corruption is a symptom of governance failure.

The public finance act gives all operational powers to the board and in effect reduces the CEO position to that of a clerk who requires permission from the board for any project that is worth more than R500,000. The board, on the other hand, is weakened by the act because it requires that the shareholder (minister) be consulted on most aspects of the organisation.

The minister’s control over the SOE is further strengthened through the memorandum of incorporation, which allows the minister to appoint and dismiss executive board members. To understand the role of the CEO we must examine the Companies Act to see how it defines the CEO position. In terms of the act the CEO has certain fiduciary duties, while the PFMA does not assign any responsibility to the CEO.

King 4, which is applicable to SOEs through the Companies Act, strengthens the position of CEO and protects it from abuse by the board. The role of shareholders, as articulated in the Companies Act, gives them limited legal recourse where the board abuses its powers. Shareholders are not allowed to intervene in the running of the entity in terms of the Companies Act. Our SOEs are incorporated in terms of the act, but are managed in terms of the public finance act. These two pieces of legislation create permanent conflict between the three key positions — the board, the minister as shareholder, and the CEO.

The thing all South Africans must understand is that the SOEs belong to them, and the minister is merely their representative. 

Wickness Rooifontein 
Via e-mail 

How to stop plague of state corruption in its tracks

A cash reward scheme can foster honesty while higher wages and education can help prevent graft, writes Krish Naidoo
Opinion
7 hours ago

SA still not doing enough to tackle corruption, index finds

Transparency International rates SA 43 on its corruption perceptions index, between Argentina (48) and Serbia (39)
National
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: ‘Thuma mina’ and the woes directors face at SOEs

Too much overriding power by the ministers responsible and too many conflicts of interest render executives useless
Opinion
6 days ago

We will avoid political interference at SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The president says the ANC discussed how to foster economic growth and the plight of state-owned entities
National
6 days ago

