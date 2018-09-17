LETTER: ANC corruption runs deep

The obvious problem with the ANC is that there is so much endemic corruption within the party that there are very few honest members with credibility left standing — at least within our broader collective field of vision.

Jacob Zuma and his political sycophants continue to strut the stage with impunity, seemingly immune from consequence.

One of the hot topics of the moment is expropriation of land without compensation, and even here it is compromised by allegations of criminality. Enoch Godongwana, the economic spokesperson for the ruling party, himself lives under a long dark cloud.

The stated policy of President Cyril Ramaphosa is to root out corruption. However, we are confronted daily by the scumbags who have stolen our country blind. Some of them even have the cheek to preach to us from public platforms about the evils of corruption.

The destruction of the very motivation for investment in our economy seems to be the only game in town.

The imperative of a corruption-free SA is a pre-requisite for economic progress, in tandem with proven winning free enterprise policies.

If our future policy formulation is to be driven by the Mad Max thinking of the EFF, it is time for all concerned citizens to head for the exit.

The EFF will never be able to sort out the devastation that will inevitably follow the implementation of its economic game plan.

Ironically, their staunchest supporters will certainly be the first victims of their economic policy madness.

These days political choices for normal people are extremely thin on the ground.

A R Viljoen

Elgin