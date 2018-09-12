LETTER: Coalitions have a future

Although SA is not a one-party state, the ANC has, for the most part, represented a one-party government. With their rampant corruption, they have shown themselves to be rotten to the core and unabashedly incompetent. They are absolutely not interested in performing even the most rudimentary functions of good governance at any level. With the "monster of avarice" on their shoulders, they have turned on each other – their hegemony now splintering into factions.

SA has arrived at the point where responsible power-sharing (coalition government) has proved the only feasible antidote to the ANC’s rampant abuse of power. The problem is the DA, the main player in all ruling coalitions, is experiencing a rapid loss in voter support owing to poor leadership, the impending loss of their only icons and visionaries (Helen Zille and Patricia de Lille), infighting and disagreements over merit-based and affirmative-action strategies. With all this, the DA, as the rallying point for responsible coalition government, have taken their eye off the ball.

With the election nine months away, the ANC is in total disarray. They tried "painting over the cracks" by putting Cyril Ramaphosa in charge, quickly shown up as "window dressing". In this state, the ANC will bleed electoral support.

We have an array of smaller parties and we have the DA, who it was hoped would continue to be the champion of power sharing.

At the end of the programme’s usual expose on headline-making news, Carte Blanche compère Devi Sankaree Govender posed the question, "In the light of unfolding events in the NMB [Nelson Mandela Bay] metro, does coalition government have any future in SA?" The answer is simple and unequivocal: it most certainly does!

The recent "unseating" (legal challenge pending) of the DA-led coalition in the metro council and its replacement by a coalition of the ANC, EFF and Mongameli Bobani is clearly an abuse of the democratic system. The ANC’s previous stint, ending in 2016, rendered the metro ungovernable, billions of rand in debt and with an infrastructure in tatters.

Recent events in the NMB metro are in no way an indictment of a responsibly run coalition government, proving, as it already has in its (albeit) short history, an effective antidote to corruption and poor governance and an eminently suitable model for SA’s economically diverse peoples.

Sandy Johnston

Nelson Mandela Bay