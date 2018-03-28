LETTER: Manuel wrong on Sanral

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel made a number of valid points in his address to the Unisa School of Business Leadership, an extract of which was published in Business Day (First order of business is clarity of thought that compels right action, March 26).

However, it is unfortunate that he includes the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) in what he refers to as a "disreputable list of entities". These entities are mentioned to make his argument about questionable corporate governance at private and public-sector companies, state capture and misbehaviour.

Unfortunately, such sweeping statements have damaging impacts on Sanral’s reputation at a critical period when foreign and local investors have to take decisions on whether to invest in bonds and instruments that will have to fund the country’s future road infrastructure.

Sanral has never been found — or even accused — of being in breach of corporate governance regulations. We have built a track record of adherence to high standards of probity, integrity and good governance. We were among the first state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to embrace the letter and the spirit of the King IV code of good governance.

We support Manuel’s calls for "higher levels of accountability", tighter controls and the appointment of capable and trained people to the boards and executive management positions. Sanral has adhered to all of these standards.

Reports by the public protector and media revelations about questionable governance practices at SOEs have led to much-needed public debates. It is, however, important that these debates and the public pronouncements of thought leaders be informed and based on fact.

Manuel’s opinions are highly rated among commentators and his views carry weight, both locally and abroad. It is therefore regrettable that he has dragged Sanral into a list of "disreputable entities" without establishing the facts.

Manuel mentioned that the current generation would be "the custodians of the memory of change". What is said, or written, today is being recorded and will serve as source material for a future generation of analysts and commentators. Sanral will not let up on our efforts to set the record straight about our performance, achievements and challenges.

It would be helpful if Manuel were to clarify his remarks about Sanral in the spirit of the "new beginning" he so eloquently advocates.

Vusi Mona Sanral

General manager: communications