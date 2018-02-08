Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Doubt over PIC assurance

DA MP Michael Bagraim: PIC has agreed to lend Eskom R5bn, but are the UIF and Workmen’s Compensation Fund safe?

08 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has agreed to lend Eskom R5bn. The PIC receives money from the Government Employees Pension Fund and various other facilities such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Workmen’s Compensation Fund. We are all fully aware that these monies do not belong to the government and are merely managed by the PIC.

Last week, I asked the commissioner of workmen’s compensation (within the Department of Labour) whether the funds invested by the working public towards the insurance for workmen’s compensation is safe.

The commissioner very boldly blurted out that the monies are completely safe with the PIC.

One wonders whether this answer was a knee-jerk reaction to send out a message of assurance to the working public.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesman

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC: the world’s worst ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: When the chickens come home to ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
TONY LEON: All the signs point to junking most of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.