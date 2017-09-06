Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No joy without rooibos

06 September 2017
As a regular satisfied flyer on BA-Comair over the years, I am irritated by just one thing to the point of thinking about changing carriers. After all, a Boeing 737 seat is a seat on a plane and unless there is a regular bad experience a flight between similar carriers, such as SAA and BA-Comair from Cape Town to Johannesburg, is a similar service. We the passengers look for a point of difference to cheer us upon our rather dreary two-hour trip across the sky.

As the owner of a rooibos skincare brand, I live the brand and I have at least 10 cups of tea a day. As most readers know, it’s a very healthy drink, plus it gives jobs to numerous people and is something uniquely South African.

Every time I am in the plane, I ask for a cup, but alas, I am always denied my tea.

About a year ago, I decided that I would take up the issue. I sent through a customer complaint and received the following response: "A decision was made a while back to discontinue rooibos tea on board our flights. I do apologise for the inconvenience caused to you on your recent flight with us. There was an extremely low demand in the past and only after a lot of consideration and investigation was this decision made."

Rob TiffinVia e-mail

