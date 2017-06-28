Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Teach them to love maths

28 June 2017
I am a nuclear physicist working at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa). I am black, 35 years old and the world of science is at my feet.

I live a very good life, but am very conscious of my responsibility to the Mahikeng community that groomed me.

As Youth Month draws to an end, I would like to remind you that the youth of 1976 took it upon themselves to fight for the right to quality education. They became their own "liberators" and were not scared of the task.

Growing up in poverty was not easy; it took self-belief and my passion for maths and science. I don’t consider myself a genius; I just had the tenacity to change my life and determine a different course for the future of my family. I chose a career that was unique and would allow me to serve.

Most young people are missing out because of their limited and often harmful life choices.

People tasked with grooming the next generation should instil in them a love for maths and science.

Gaopalelwe Santswere Necsa

