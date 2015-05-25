LETTER: All history is about ‘colonisation’

I REFER to the article, "How Bismarck plundered Africa’s juiciest riches" (May 18).

The author, Adekeye Adebajo, refers to the conference of western powers chaired by Otto von Bismarck in 1884, to discuss the opening up of Africa’s interior that Dr Adebajo states caused "such devastating consequences".

The word "colonialism" and its aftermath is today conveniently bandied about as the prime reason for Africa’s problems of political and socioeconomic underdevelopment.

Dr Adebajo ignores the fact, that in the 19th century, explorers David Livingstone (pictured), Richard Burton, John Speke and later Samuel Baker found an Africa in tribal conflict and desolation. Africa’s "juiciest riches" were not evident and had still to be discovered and developed.

Human history is the development of civilisations. Their emergence, achievements and their rise and fall is the result of interactions, appropriations or their subjugation by people of other civilisations.

The Greeks and the Romans "colonised" the Mediterranean and Europe. From the 7th century, there were violent interactions between Islam and the West, as well as Islam and India. China was invaded and subjugated by the Mongols.

The East was "forcibly" opened to the West. Korea was colonised by Japan. The history of the US and the Americas is one of colonisation.

All these are examples of so-called colonisation throughout world history, but there is no doubt that they have resulted in the development and greatness of these continents and civilisations today.

One could ask why SA, with all the inequities of its past "colonisation", is still a shining jewel, with socioeconomic standards far superior to the rest of Africa.

Social injustices, oppression and exploitation are part and parcel of human history. We must beware of using the history of past centuries as an excuse for some of Africa’s political corruption, stagnation and present-day contradictions.

Alan Mantle

Sandton