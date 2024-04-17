MAMOKETE LIJANE: SA can ill afford wider war in Middle East
17 April 2024 - 05:00
Things are hotting up on the war front, and the world in general, and SA in particular, cannot afford it.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 precipitated a sharp rise in oil and other commodity prices. That in turn spurred acceleration in inflation globally and a global hiking campaign unprecedented in its co-ordination, scale and speed. The global growth outlook slumped. The prospect of another stagflation-inducing conflict should worry us all...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.