Bottom Line
JOHAN STEYN: Banks go big on bots but to little effect
It’s no use spending billions of rand on technology and AI if the final product can’t answer a simple customer question
22 November 2023 - 05:00
The landscape of technological progress has experienced significant breakthroughs in the past 12 months, particularly in the realm of AI. These cutting-edge platforms are progressively being adopted by most big enterprises globally, marking a pivotal shift in operational dynamics.
Predominantly, it’s the banking and financial sectors that are harnessing the potential of these innovations. With substantial monetary resources at their disposal, along with vast repositories of consumer data, banks are uniquely positioned to transform into dominant players in the burgeoning AI-driven business epoch...
