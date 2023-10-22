SIM TSHABALALA: An African approach to climate policy
Standard Bank is committed to reducing carbon emissions and funding green projects on the continent
22 October 2023 - 06:47
The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has risen from about 280 parts per million before the Industrial Revolution to about 420 today. As a result, the world’s average temperature has risen about 1°C, causing severe risks and major disasters such as floods and droughts, causing most damage in poorer countries and to poorer communities.
Recent data suggests human-caused climate change is accelerating and the resulting human and economic damage is getting more frequent and more serious...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.