JOHN DLUDLU: Time to pause amendments to small business law
While the objectives are sound, there are serious doubts that the solutions are fit for purpose
In the past month MPs have been criss-crossing the country holding public hearings on a dozen bills they want passed before the 2024 elections. Included in this raft are amendments to the National Small Enterprise Act.
The bill, which has been approved by the cabinet and is now being rushed through the parliamentary processes, seeks to establish a single agency — to be called the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency — to provide financial and nonfinancial support to small businesses; to establish a small business ombud office to handle complaints by small business owners; and to set up an advisory body. ..
