TOM EATON: Goodbye God, thanks for being there for us aristocrats

This weekend King Charles III will be crowned and start taking the British monarchy to the place ordained by fate: that discreet, transnational health spa where all the other European royals are already huddled, spending their days wondering what it must be like to have a chin while they quietly try to launder their loot through foundations dedicated to curing jet ski injuries.
To be clear, I don’t hate the British monarchy, mainly because I don’t live in the UK and am therefore not one of the cash-strapped taxpayers being told to pay £100m for the costume party of a man whose family is worth about £25bn.
Still, I understand why some republicans and other antimonarchists are up in arms about the palace’s “invitation” to the public to swear an oath of allegiance to the new king and his “heirs and successors”. Being asked to add a Coronation Quiche to the national cuisine was bad enough, but being invited to vow eternal loyalty to five-year-old Prince Louis feels a tad — how shall one put it? — pre-guillotine.
And yet I would urge calm, because where they see the arrogance of medieval aristocracy trying to force its way into the democratic 21st century, I see in that “invitation” a very public announcement of a very final sort of abdication, forced upon the royals not by enemies or love affairs with American fascists but by something far more subtle and infinitely more relentless: the end of belief.
Modernity, self-assured and disdainful of the past, often tells us kings and queens have always been megalomaniac hustlers who either murdered or bluffed their way onto their thrones. Perhaps some were, but staying on that throne required them to deliver in spadefuls the two things that have cemented royal power for thousands of years: confirmation that God was on their side and therefore on their subjects’ side, and extreme violence on enemies (or slightly unco-operative friends), which was called “keeping order”.
Of course, there were wobbles along the way, and reformations, revolutions and parliaments all began to curtail the old powers. But the institution of monarchy itself sailed on, as gilded and confident as Cleopatra’s barge.
The trouble is, though, that when your power is based on being God’s anointed leader, and murdering people who want to install God’s other anointed leader, two things need to keep happening: people need to keep believing in God, and you need to keep beheading critics. And in the second half of the 20th century both started getting tricky.
Among self-avowed Christians, just more than half said God exists, with the rest presumably going to church for tea and ginger snaps in the hall afterwards.
In SA we’re still an overwhelmingly religious nation. Just this weekend I read about a Fort Hare academic who skedaddled before she could be fired for nepotism and refuses to talk to the media because, she says, God is her lawyer. She didn’t go into more detail about whether He works pro bono or they’ve figured out some sort of tithing system, but you get the point: in SA an entire dean of science and agriculture believes a literal god is on her side
The UK is abandoning the Christian God faster than a Roman Briton telling his anxious wife he’ll give her newfangled Eastern cult a try, reluctantly praying to one god instead of the sensible five, and promptly having a chariot drive over his foot.
In 2020 YouGov reported that just 27% of Britons believe in the existence of a god. Among self-avowed Christians, just more than half said God exists, with the rest presumably going to church for tea and ginger snaps in the hall afterwards.
In short, the magic is evaporating. One of the earliest meanings of “glamour” was a disguising spell, a way of hiding earthly ugliness in something glittering and unreal (“gleam” is a distant relative). In 2023 the glamour has worn away in more ways than one.
Without a widespread belief in God, and the pagan magic such a belief brings along such as magical blood and the ability of aristocrats to hear the voices of supreme beings, belief in the specialness of kings is now simply a lifestyle choice.
Which brings me back to Charles’s polite, nonbinding, no-string-attached invitation to his subjects to swear their allegiance to him. Once, that oath was backed up not only with blood but with one’s immortal soul. It, and the behaviour it demanded, were no more optional than belief in God was optional.
However, in a country that doesn’t believe in God, in a world in which kings can neither protect their people nor deal out extrajudicial violence on their enemies, a pledge to King Charles carries no more meaning or weight than declaring publicly that you prefer almond milk in your muesli.
Worse, it’s lame, because the moment a king invites a commoner to express support and there is no threat of excommunication from a very real God or execution by a very real axeman, then he’s not a king: he’s just a guy on Facebook asking for likes.
Of course, if you believe in monarchy then I hope you enjoy the weekend’s spectacle. But for most others, I suspect, the fairytale is coming to an end. The king and queen will live happily ever after, or at least as long and as happily as British taxpayers can afford, but the last page is coming into view, and it bears just two words — The End.
• Eaton is an Arena Holdings columnist.
