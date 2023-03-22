Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: No escaping worst excesses of load-shedding for retailers

Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains less affected than retailers of perishables, Stats SA January sales show

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 05:07 CHRIS GILMOUR

Now that Black Friday and Christmas are long gone, the dreary reality of depressed retail spending by consumers seems about to crystallise.

This is clear from Stats SA’s January retail trade sales. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.