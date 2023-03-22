CHRIS GILMOUR: No escaping worst excesses of load-shedding for retailers

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s efforts to calm nerves seem to be working, but the Fed’s high-stakes meeting on policy leaves markets on edge
From reducing water wastage to ensuring sustainable access to safe drinking water and sanitation, everyone must be involved in the efforts to tackle the global water crisis
Taxman cracks down on unscrupulous clearing agents and warns of the dangers for businesses
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Riaz Haffejee will leave the company at the end of March; CFO Sjoerd Douwenga to become interim CEO
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Cherry blossom drinking parties cannot hide the changes in lifestyle wrought by Covid-19 in Japan
Now that Black Friday and Christmas are long gone, the dreary reality of depressed retail spending by consumers seems about to crystallise.
This is clear from Stats SA’s January retail trade sales. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR: No escaping worst excesses of load-shedding for retailers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains less affected than retailers of perishables, Stats SA January sales show
Now that Black Friday and Christmas are long gone, the dreary reality of depressed retail spending by consumers seems about to crystallise.
This is clear from Stats SA’s January retail trade sales. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.