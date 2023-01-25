Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stop the daydreams about a common African currency

Ideological or revolutionary recitations are not a basis for such a vast undertaking

25 January 2023 - 05:00

Recent discussions about a common currency for South America, initially between Brazil and Argentina and later to include other countries in the region, had me thinking of a bright-eyed mid-career student who once told me, with great confidence and pride, that Africa should have its own currency “called the afro”.

Never one to kill a discussion in class, however unreasonable or absurd it may be, I engaged the fellow, treating him the way the late Richard Feynman would, by pretending to be dumb. I drew a square at the top of the chalkboard and inserted the word “afro” in the square. That, I said, is where you want to be. “What has to happen before that?” ..

